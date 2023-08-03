Washington State University lands Sonoma State transfer wing Jaylen Wells

Wells averaged 22.4 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore at SSU

PULLMAN, Wash. — Sonoma State transfer small forward Jaylen Wells has committed to Washington State University.

Wells averaged 22.4 points per game and 8.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore at SSU en route to third team Division II All-American honors.

He scored a career high 38 points in January against Cal State San Bernardino and was the 2022-2023 CCAA player of the year.

He finished as the second leading rebounder in the CCAA despite being a small forward.

Wells helped lead a Sonoma State team picked last in the preseason coaches poll to its first berth in the CCAA Tournament since 2017.

In a press release, Head Coach Kyle Smith called Wells, "A six tool guy who can play multiple positions and dribble, pass, drive, shoot, defend and rebound. He is a late bloomer who has big upside and we are really excited to have him at WSU."

WSU was in need of a scoring wing player following the transfer of T.J. Bamba to Villanova.

Wells figures to join a backcourt with the returning D.J. Rodman and the possibly returning Justin Powell, who still has eligibility despite declaring for the NBA Draft.

