WSU junior guard Jabe Mullins off to ridiculous start from beyond the arc this season

The transfer from Saint Mary's is shooting 56.7% from three-point land to begin the season.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The 2022 WSU men's basketball season has not started the way the team would have liked, but the team does include one of the top sharpshooters in the entire nation this season.

Jabe Mullins began his college career at Saint Mary's after growing up in Snoqualmie, WA and starring at Mount Si High School, where he became the #1 recruit in the state of Washington.

"Coach Smith got the WSU job late and I wanted to commit in August, Saint Mary's just caught my eye and I thought it would be a good fit for me. I went there for two years and had a good experience for two years. It didn't work out the way I wanted it to, but it's alright," Mullins said.

Mullins did not receive much playing time in his two years at Saint Mary's and when his big break was about to come, another obstacle was thrown his way.

"With people getting the COVID a year back, the guy who was ahead of me came back for his fifth year, which is awesome for him, but I just saw an opportunity to go play somewhere and play more than ten minutes a game," Mullins said.

Mullins chose to transfer to WSU, a team where he did not know anybody, but one he assimilated into quickly.

"I think he shot like 60% from three in our preseason practice, so he is a weapon. That perimeter star set with Bamba, Mullins and Powell, they find each other so when it is going good, it is really hard to stop," WSU head coach Kyle Smith said.

At Saint Mary's, Mullins became a three and D guy off the bench and put a ton of work into his three point shot. All the work has paid off in a big way this season as Mullins is shooting an astounding 56.7 percent from beyond the arc, which would rank second in the nation if he was healthy.

"It was weird because I started off the season not shooting well the first three games, but then it just clicked for me against Eastern Washington and I am just going to try and keep it going. My team does a good job of getting me the ball and God is letting me hit these shots, I give all the glory to Him and it has been working out, so hopefully we can keep it going," Mullins said.

Mullins has a very simple equation for keeping his hot streak going when he returns to the court.

"My teammates getting me the ball and creating opportunities for me is a big thing. I am going to try and make shots, but if I don't, I know my teammates are going to pick me up and everything is going to work out, but I am confident right now and hopefully we can do some damage," Mullins said.

Mullins is currently nursing an ankle injury, but he hopes to return to the court ahead of WSU's big matchup with Baylor in two weeks and the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii later in December.

