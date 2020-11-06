PULLMAN, Wash — When Nick Rolovich got some good news on Wednesday night.

That's when he tweeted an Ol Crimson GIF on Twitter, indicating the Cougs had snagged a commit.

By Thursday morning, Class of 2021 pro style QB Xavier Ward made his commitment official, well at least verbally, as he tweeted out that he was headed to the Palouse with a Star Wars inspired graphic.

Ward is a three-star recruit according to 247 sports. He hails from Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Corona, CA and is 6'2,195 pounds.

Last year he was named first-team all CIF and received his offer from WSU after a stellar outing at the Top 100 SoCal Showcase on June 7th. He committed to the Cougs just four days after.

According to an article on 247 sports, WSU watched Ward via a video stream for that camp and immediately called right after and watched.

“Washington State checks all the boxes for me,” Ward said to 247 sports after the offer. “I have a good relationship with the coaches, and I’ve honestly been waiting on this offer for awhile now. I like the offense and how much they throw it and coach Rolo (Rolovich) and coach Stutzmann take good care of their guys."

Ward also had offers from local schools Idaho and Eastern Washington. In the Pac-12, he also had an offer from Oregon State and had received interest from Colorado, Stanford, and UCLA.

Ward is still only 16 years old heading into his senior year, and is expected to have another growth spurt.

To see Ward's highlights on Hudl, click here.

