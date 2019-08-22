PULLMAN, Wash. — Wednesday was the last day of open practice for WSU, meaning the media won't be able to view any practices for the rest of the season.

It also means that WSU will start to focus on their first opponent, New Mexico State, very soon. The Cougars are just ten days away from playing the Aggies at Martin Stadium.

"The transition is here," said quarterback Anthony Gordon. "We're heading in to mock week. It's exciting. We're preparing for a game, grooming ourselves for the schedule that we're going to be going by for the rest of the season. It's a little different but being on Rogers Field is something we're getting used to."

"We've always been locked in," said linebacker Jahad Woods. "We've always been ready to prepare for game week. Now that it's here I think it's second nature for us."

QUARTERBACK UPDATE

Obviously the biggest question for Mike Leach and company heading into that New Mexico State game is who will start at quarterback.

All signs are pointing toward Anthony Gordon being the starter come next Saturday. On Sunday, Leach said Gordon would be the starter if the team were to play a game that day, and the senior has taken the majority of the snaps with the first team the past two days.

We did a whole sportscast on Gordon a few days ago and what you need to know about the quarterback if he ends up starting for the Cougs.

The main emphasis for Gordon this year is becoming more of a leader.

"I've definitely learned more about myself as a leader, stepping out of my comfort zone, doing stuff that I wasn't necessarily doing my redshirt year," said Gordon. "Just accepting the fact that I'm a redshirt senior and a little old now. The guys listen to me a little bit different, I guess. Just really taking that into account and just relating to all the players on a certain level. Everybody relates a little differently so finding out a way you can connect all the guys is key."

MIKE LEACH HAS CAT TAKES

Finally, Mike Leach went on a very Mike Leach type rant last night about cats on Twitter.

There were a few other cat tweets after that, including this response to a tweet about how cats think they're too good for people:

So you know we had to ask Leach what prompted the tweet about felines.

"Somebody said that in passing, 'I hate cats.' Somebody really hates cats. I've never figured that one out. Credit to cats for the ability to generate that much animosity," said Leach. "I'm not sure how close of a relationship some of these people are planning to have with a cat or why they would value an opinion of a cat or their perceived opinion of a cat. I'm indifferent about cats. I've never understood how a cat can accelerate that much animosity. To me it's just a cat, it's just a squirrel, it's just a dove, it's just a robin. I mean, what do I care, you know?"

