Cougs defeat the Badgers after Quinn Roff's forced fumble with five minutes to play

MADISON, Wis. — The Washington State Cougars upset No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 at Camp Randall Stadium today. The game was decided on a Quinn Roff forced fumble which was recovered by Gonzaga Prep alum Sam Lockett III.

The Cougs would put the game on ice on offense after that and secured the 17-14 win. Former Wisconsin Badger Nakia Watson had two touchdowns on the day for WSU, including a 31 yard touchdown reception, which ended up being the game winning touchdown.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information soon.

