Washington State Cougars

WSU Football upsets No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 in first road test of the season

Cougs defeat the Badgers after Quinn Roff's forced fumble with five minutes to play
Credit: AP
Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward (1) passes against Wisconsin during the first half of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. — The Washington State Cougars upset No. 19 Wisconsin 17-14 at Camp Randall Stadium today. The game was decided on a Quinn Roff forced fumble which was recovered by Gonzaga Prep alum Sam Lockett III.

The Cougs would put the game on ice on offense after that and secured the 17-14 win. Former Wisconsin Badger Nakia Watson had two touchdowns on the day for WSU, including a 31 yard touchdown reception, which ended up being the game winning touchdown.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information soon.

