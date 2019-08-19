PULLMAN, Wash. — The Associated Press released its preseason poll on Monday and WSU ranked No. 23, the program's highest ranking in the AP Top 25 since 2002 when they were ranked 11th to start the season.

The program finished the year ranked 10th in the 2018 version of the poll after a win over Iowa State in the Alamo Bowl.

This is their first ranking in the AP Top 25 since 2017, when they began the season 24th.

The Cougs have only ever been ranked in the AP Top 25 preseason poll three other times in the program's history (1952, 2002, 2017).

WSU will play four other teams ranked in the top 25 in Oregon (11th), Washington (13th), Utah (14th), and Stanford (25th). Only the Stanford game will be at Martin Stadium.

Fellow Pac-12 teams Arizona State, Arizona, and USC received votes, although WSU will only play the Sun Devils this year. That game will be on the road.

WSU received 200 points, nine points less than 22nd ranked Syracuse and 46 points more than 24th ranked Nebraska.

Clemson was ranked first in the poll, with Alabama, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State rounding out the top five.

The Cougs' first game is against New Mexico State on August 31st at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 PM on Pac-12 Networks.

RELATED: Mike Leach says WSU would start Anthony Gordon at QB if season started now

RELATED: WSU announces partnership with HBO for 'Hard Knocks' style show

RELATED: What will WSU football's record be this season?