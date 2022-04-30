WSU DB Jaylen Watson drafted in the 7th round by the Kansas City Chiefs

Watson was taken with the 243rd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

LAS VEGAS — WSU cornerback Jaylen Watson has a new home.

Watson is headed to Kansas City after being taken by the Chiefs with the 22nd pick in the 7th round of the NFL Draft.

Watson earns All-Pac-12 honorable mention for the second straight season after starting all 12 games and made 31 tackles, one for loss, picked off two passes and had four fumble recoveries, most in the league. He also had two interceptions.

Watson was the standout of WSU's pro day, which certainly helped his stock. He had at 11-inch broad jump, which would’ve tied him with the top cornerback jump at the NFL combine. He also had a 38-inch vertical jump at pro day, which would’ve put him at fourth amongst corners.