WSU DB Jaylen Watson drafted in the 7th round by the Kansas City Chiefs

LAS VEGAS — WSU cornerback Jaylen Watson has a new home.
Watson is headed to Kansas City after being taken by the Chiefs with the 22nd pick in the 7th round of the NFL Draft.
Watson earns All-Pac-12 honorable mention for the second straight season after starting all 12 games and made 31 tackles, one for loss, picked off two passes and had four fumble recoveries, most in the league. He also had two interceptions.
Watson was the standout of WSU's pro day, which certainly helped his stock. He had at 11-inch broad jump, which would’ve tied him with the top cornerback jump at the NFL combine. He also had a 38-inch vertical jump at pro day, which would’ve put him at fourth amongst corners.
"When I first went out to the NFL Combine, I've never been nervous playing football in my life. You know, that was just the first time of me actually being nervous," said Watson of the combine experience. "At the end of the day, it's just football. Just do you, just have fun. So, last night (before pro day), I played some Fortnite, had me some fun, didn't take it too serious and just came out here and had fun with my brothers one last time."