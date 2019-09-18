PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is set to appear on the first all-access college football series of the popular HBO Sports franchise 24/7.

The show will chronicle Florida, Penn State and Arizona State and WSU as they meet the demands and challenges leading up to and through game day.

In August, WSU confirmed on Twitter that the program would appear on a “Hard Knocks” style show this season. No other details were released at the time.

Although “Hard Knocks” has existed for some time, HBO has never produced a similar version with college programs.

The series will be narrated by Liev Schrieber, who voices HBO Sports’ documentaries and the 24/7 and Hard Knocks franchises. It will document the lives of the programs’ head coaches – including Mike Leach of WSU, players and assistant coaches during one week of the regular season.

“Viewers will feel the tremendous electricity of some of the best atmospheres in the country, and see the meticulous preparation and challenges facing these programs in the build-up to gameday and during the game action,” said HBO Sports executive producer Rick Bernstein.

Washington State’s episode chronicling the week before the team’s faceoff against Colorado will air from 9 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The Cougs play their homecoming game against the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 19. The game time has not yet been announced.

24/7 College Football will be available on HBO On Demand, HBO NOW, HBO GO and partners’ streaming platforms.

