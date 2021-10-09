De Laura leads Cougs to eighth straight win over Oregon State

De Laura, quarterback for the Cougs, threw 399 and three touchdowns as WSU beat OSU 31-24.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Jayden de Laura helped Washington State University’s football team extend its winning streak over Oregon State University at Martin Stadium in Pullman on Saturday.

De Laura, quarterback for the Cougs, threw 399 and three touchdowns as WSU beat OSU 31-24. Travell Harris caught eight passes for 147 yards for the Cougs 3-3, 2-2 Pac-12),, who have now beat Oregon State eight times in a row.

B.J. Baylor rushed for 145 yards and Deshaun Fenwick added 127 yards for Oregon State (4-2, 2-1 Pac-12), which saw its four-game winning streak broken.

The win on Saturday may have come as a surprise to some football fans. According to CBS Sports, the Beavers were a four-point favorite against the Cougs.