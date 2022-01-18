Washington State basketball game at Oregon postponed due to COVID-19

The Cougars men's basketball game was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20 in Eugene.

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State University men's basketball team has announced its upcoming game against the University of Oregon has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Cougars' program.

The game was scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20 in Eugene.

WSU said in a Facebook post that the game will be rescheduled once both teams and the Pac-12 Conference find a mutually agreeable date to play.

This is the second game postponed for the Cougars this season. WSU was forced to postpone the Apple Cup with the University of Washington on Dec. 29, 2021. That game has not yet been rescheduled.

The Cougs' next scheduled game is on Saturday, Jan. 22 at Oregon State.