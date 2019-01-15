PULLMAN, Wash. — It turns out Washington State University’s quirky head football coach Mike Leach may be teaching a class – at least according to his Twitter account.

Leach tweeted what he called a “draft overview” of a class on “insurgent warfare and football” that he may teach alongside Michael Baumgartner, a former state senator and current Spokane County treasurer. Baumgartner also helped coordinate political and economic counterinsurgent operations in Baghdad, Iraq.

“If we do teach we are interested in two class assistants – ideally a WSU student veteran and/or potentially interested in a coaching career,” he tweeted on Sunday.

The draft overview of the class includes several sections, including introduction to insurgent war and air raid theory, suppressing rebellion, profiles of prominent insurgent leaders, intelligence in modern warfare, and careers in national security and football coaching.

“This class explores tactics and strategy common in both Guerilla Warfare and college football to provide a backdrop for critical thinking and leadership lessons,” the draft overview Leach tweeted reads.

His tweet has since received nearly 6,000 likes, 1,000 retweets and more than 200 comments.

“Coach – interested in being your class assistant. Current active duty Army Officer with significant special operations deployments, masters of science in strategic intelligence with concentration in denial deception operations. Stationed in Europe – would take leave to assist,” one Twitter user wrote in replying to Leach’s tweet.

Many replies to Leach’s tweet were positive, including Twitter users asking if the potential class would be recorded and posted online and many saying they would take the class. Another suggested that star quarterback Gardner Minshew help instruct the class.

“Brb flying to Washington for this class,” another Twitter user wrote.

KREM has reached out to WSU for comment about the class.

Leach previously made waves on social media when he tweeted a doctored video of Former President Barack Obama, according to Deadspin. The coach then spent four hours fighting with people over the accuracy of the video before the tweet was later removed.

Leach was named Pac-12 Coach of the Year in December during a memorable year for the Cougs. WSU saw ESPN’s College GameDay come to campus for the first time ever. The team was picked to beat the Oregon Ducks and followed through with a 43-20 win.

WSU also won their eleventh game at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio, Texas, this year. This set a program record for single-season wins.

The Alamo Bowl was WSU’s fourth straight bowl game – a program record. It was also the program’s 15th bowl and Leach’s fifth bowl in six years.

