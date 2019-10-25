EUGENE, Ore. — Fresh off a confidence building performance against Colorado, WSU now faces their toughest test of the season thus far against the #11 ranked Oregon Ducks.

For Coug fans, this game has been a lot of fun over the last four years, because they've won all of the games between the two squads over that time frame. Here are the keys this year to get a fifth straight win.

1. WSU'S OFFENSE VS. UO'S DEFENSE

Karthik covered this a bit on Monday with his piece from Leach's presser, but it deserves to be reiterated again: This game features one of the top offenses in the nation, WSU, against one of the top defenses in the nation, Oregon.

WSU leads the nation in passing yards per game at 441. Meanwhile Oregon is second in the country with 12 interceptions this season and is also 18th in the country in sacks. I think that paints a pretty good picture of what we've got here.

If WSU is going to be successful on offense their offensive line is going to have to give Gordon time. If they don't this game is over from the start.

2. OREGON'S O-LINE

Speaking of O-line's, Oregon's is huge and WSU is going to have to out quick them or it is going to be a long evening.

I talked about this a bit before the season started on KREM as well, but just to remind you: Oregon has one of the best O-lines in the country and every one of their starters weigh above 300 pounds.

Nnamdi Oguayo, the defensive lineman that weighs the most out of WSU's starting d-line, weighs 260.

So yeah, this could be not good, especially since WSU hasn't exactly had an eye for the quarterback this season. They rank 76th in the country in team sacks. The Cougs are going to have to be quick and disrupt one of the top quarterbacks in the country, Justin Herbert, if they have any chance.

Not to mention, Oregon's running game this season isn't bad either, which is to be expected when your O-line weighs over 1500 pounds combined.

3. WE'RE TALKING RED ZONE... AGAIN

I feel like I've talked about the red zone in every breakdown this year, so why buck the trend.

Colorado, who WSU played last week, is 95th in the country in red zone percentage, converting just 77.8% of the time when they get within their opponents twenty yard line. Oregon is right in front of Colorado at 94th in the nation, converting 78.4% of the time in the red zone. Oh, and by the way, Oregon has ten more attempts in the red zone this year than Colorado, so that's really not great for the Ducks.

WSU is going to have to be hard-nosed in the red zone to win this game.

Meanwhile on offense, WSU is ranked 13th red zone percentage in the country at 94%, but they cannot settle for field goals in this game. They have to score touchdowns to keep up with the Ducks.

GAME INFO

Oregon and Washington kick off at 7:30 on ESPN on Saturday. The spread on this game is Oregon by 14 points, so obviously this would be a massive upset if the Cougs were able to pull it off.

