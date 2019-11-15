PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU looks to become one win away from being bowl eligible this weekend against Stanford. But before we get to Cardinals, we need to talk about the Cougs and some news breaking out the program that could effect this game.

1. ISOM AND DAVIS KICKED OFF THE TEAM

KREM confirmed that Daniel Isom and Trey Davis have both been dismissed from the program due to a violation of team rules.

Isom started seven games for the Cougs this season at both the safety and corner positions, but had not started in the last two games. While Davis was held out the first month and a half of the season because there were questions about his eligibility after transferring from USC. He had played though in the past four games.

This is a huge hit to an already suspect WSU defense. The secondary in particular has been an issue this season and both of these players played in that secondary. This team is going to need their inexperienced players to step up, which has been a tall task this season.

RELATED: Two WSU football players dismissed for violating team rules

2. BITTEN BY THE INJURY BUG

Stanford has problems of their own.

Quarterback K.J. Costello is listed as doubtful for this match up, which is probably a relief for a WSU defense already reeling. Costello has battled a hand injury the majority of the season and people believe this injury is related to that.

Also, Stanford's defense will be without a key player in this match up. Paulson Adebo is one of the best corners in the country and has four interceptions this season, but will not play after he suffered an undisclosed injury during the Cardinal's loss to Colorado. Whoever his replacement is, Anthony Gordon is going to need to exploit.

It may not be just Adebo who's out. Starting safety Malik Antoine is also listed as doubtful.

This is a Stanford team that has been ravaged by injuries at almost every position this season. Case in point: Even their starting kicker is out for the rest of the season with an injury. WSU is going to need to attack their young players to have a chance.

3. BY THE NUMBERS

Looking at where WSU can attack Stanford statistically, this Cardinals team almost looks the same as Cal. They're near the bottom of the conference is almost every offensive statistical category. They're also extremely disciplined in terms of penalties. This feels all too familiar to the Cougs last game, except in one area.

Man, does Stanford struggle in scoring touchdowns in the red zone. They only score touchdowns in the red zone 46% of the time. The NCAA doesn't keep track of the touchdowns in the red zone stat, but that's gotta be somewhere near the bottom of the country. This is a team that is prone to shut down and the Cougs need to take advantage of that.

Limiting Stanford's touchdowns becomes even more important when you look at both team's defenses. WSU is averaging allowing 30.1 points per game, while Stanford is allowing 28 points per game. The translation there is get ready for another close affair. WSU hasn't been so great in those this season.

GAME INFO

Washington State and Stanford kick off at 1:30 on the Pac-12 networks on Saturday. Of course we'll be there and have more in our 5, 6, 10, and 11 newscasts and also online.

RELATED: WSU looks to get one win closer to bowl eligibility with Stanford game