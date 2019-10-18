PULLMAN, Wash. — Wazzu is still searching for their first Pac-12 win of the season, and this weekend's game at home is a prime opportunity for a win. Here are my three keys to the Cougs getting a dub.

WANTED: TURNOVERS

This first key is something that goes for both sides of the ball: The Cougs need to get some turnovers this game. They haven't forced a turnover since the UCLA game, and believe it or not they only caused one turnover in that contest- an interception from Skyler Thomas.

Meanwhile on offense, WSU had eight of their ten turnovers this season between the UCLA and Utah games. Now, the offense did get better last game with no turnovers against ASU.

But to just put this in perspective over Pac-12 play, WSU has had eight turnovers on offense, and only one caused by the defense.

Unfortunately for Wazzu, Colorado is not a team that is turnover prone. Outside of Oregon- one of the best defenses in the country- causing the Buffaloes to throw four interceptions last week, Colorado hasn't thrown a crazy amount of interceptions. In terms of fumbles, they've had six this season, but they've only had two recovered by the opposition. Creating turnovers might not be an easy task for the Cougs against the Buffaloes, but it's still an emphasis for the defense this week.

MAKE THE RED ZONE CRIMSON

Colorado ranks 83rd in the country in converting in the red zone, scoring just 79% of the time. But where it gets worse, is that they only score a touchdown 50% of the time in the red zone. So just to break this down a little more, the squad has 12 red zone TDs on the season, 7 field goals made, and five times they plain came out with zero points after being inside their opponent's 20 yard line.

The good news for Washington State is that they are allowing their opponents to score while in the red zone... 79% of the time. Seems like a favorable match up for the WSU defense here.

PASSING-PALOOZA

Colorado's defense is averaging allowing 307 yards passing per game. That ranks Colorado 124th in the country in passing yards allowed out of 130 teams. That is not a recipe for success against a WSU team that ranks 1st in the country with 453 passing yards per contest.

But I will say this... who ranks 129th in the country in passing yards allowed? Oh yeah, that's UCLA, and we know how that one ended.

Regardless, Anthony Gordon should have a field day out there come Saturday. Another point of emphasis this week for WSU has been finishing out halves, as the Cougs only had 10 points between the second and fourth quarters compared to ASU's 31 over those two periods last week. We should see some improvement there at least offensively against the Buffaloes.

