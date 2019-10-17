PULLMAN, Wash. — There's never a dull moment when Mike Leach steps in front of a microphone, and this year has been no exception.

The coach has offered his thoughts on mascot battles, cats, and his style of dancing, among other topics.

Since we're at the midway point of the season, we decided to look back over some of his best moments so far this year.

Some of Mike Leach's best quotes:

“There was another place, a more formal place, I actually drew on some cloth napkins, which it turned out they were less happy about that than we thought they might be."- Leach on the early days of the Air Raid offense.

"I’ve never been much of a dancer. I’m more of a walk-in-place person… They couldn’t dance with me in there because I couldn’t even effectively go through the motions and pretend that I was in to it.”- Leach on dancing after a game and doing square dancing in P.E.

“I don’t really do the thinking for those people. I do the thinking for myself. I don’t care if they’re validated or not. If they think they’re good quarterbacks they’re right, if they don’t think they’re good quarterbacks they’re wrong, so it’s about as simple as that.”- Leach on people being critical of Air Raid QBs in the NFL.

“Probably the one where just every so often you do the thing where you hit the triangle or else you’re the guy who hits the gong. I could do that. Or the big drum, boom, boom, a couple of those.”- Leach on what instrument he would play in band.

Watch the full video to see Leach's quotes about cats and a Pac-12 mascot battle royal.

