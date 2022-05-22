'The atmosphere is just so much fun!': WSU Baseball's RV Tailgate Program a success

Washington State baseball's RV Tailgate program made its debut this season. Giving fans a chance to camp right outside the ballpark throughout a weekend series.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Out in Pullman right outside Bailey-Brayton Field, home of Washington State baseball, a parking lot full of RV's can be found. It could easily be mistaken for a campground, but it's an idea brought to WSU by head coach Brian Green.

"Where else can you go RV and watch very competitive PAC-12 baseball, I mean it's a really cool experience," said RV season ticket holder Pat Kaelber.

"The atmosphere is just so much fun! It makes the game more fun too," said Mckenna Kaelber.

"It's awesome! Because, you know, you come out here and you can play cornhole all day, you can barbecue, run into the stadium watch a baseball game and then afterwards everybody comes right back," said Pat Kaelber.

At his previous stop as head coach at New Mexico State, Brian Green started an RV Tailgate program for Aggies fans, an idea grown from a road trip at Texas A&M earlier in his career.

It saw plenty of success in Las Cruces and coach Green knew when he was hired in Pullman he would bring the cornhole and burgers with him.

But, the COVID-19 Pandemic pushed the RV programs debut off until this season. The expectations were that it would take some time to build.

"When it started it was 'yeah, we can pop you maybe five RV's and let's just give it a little test run' and I've got a little smirk in the back of my mind going 'you guys have no idea, we're going to crush this thing!' The next thing you know our fans respond. You know, five was done in five minutes and the next thing you know it's 15, 20, and 25," said Green.

An instant hit in year one, the Cougs doubled their season ticket sales with the birth of the RV tailgate program this season and have created a positive atmosphere for the team.

"A lot of fun, it just reminds me of college football Saturday here, you know, it's packed in the parking lot. It's pretty sweet it's a great feel out there," said WSU pitcher Caden Kaelber.

"It makes the players feel great, it makes the coaches feel great to know that you've got that type of support," said Green. "I think just even after having it for one year this is something that's got a chance to blow up."

With WSU's season coming to a close this weekend year one of RV'ing is in the books, but, the memories will last.

"We've had some really good corn hole matches, so it's fun. We get together and probably made friends for a lifetime just from the RV season," said Pat Kaelber.

Just one suggestion was made for year two of RV tailgating.