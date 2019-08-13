Editor’s note: The above video is a report on the biggest questions for WSU headed into fall camp

PULLMAN, Wash. – A source has confirmed to KREM 2 Sports that HBO and Washington State have discussed the school being on a college version of the network's "Hard Knocks" program, although nothing has been signed between the two parties yet.

It does sound promising that HBO and the Cougs will reach a deal.

"Hard Knocks" gives viewers a look at what it takes to make it in the NFL. The program has won 18 Sports Emmy Awards.

The latest edition follows the Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden as he leads a team of veterans, rookies and free-agent additions.

Although "Hard Knocks" has existed for some time, HBO has never done a similar version with college programs.

The news of the Cougs' inclusion in the program was first reported on Tuesday night by DevilsDigest.com, which covers Arizona State University football news.

The DevilsDigest report says ASU, WSU, Penn State and Alabama are four schools currently targeted for the program.

