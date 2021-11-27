Jake Dickert named permanent head coach of Washington State football

Dickert went 3-2 as WSU's acting head coach this season and took down rival UW on Friday, which was WSU's first Apple Cup win since 2012.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University announced football interim head coach Jake Dickert will take over as the permanent head coach.

Washington State announced the decision with a press release Saturday night.

Washington State announces it is official.



Jake Dickert is the PERMANENT head coach of @WSUCougarFB — Travis Green (@ItsTravisGreen) November 28, 2021

“We are thrilled to have Jake Dickert step into the head coaching role,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz. “Coach Dickert was able to bring together a team that has been through so much in the past two seasons and inspire them to not only keep going, but to fight harder. Coach Dickert loves Pullman, understands what it means to be a Coug, and most importantly, puts his players first. He is an asset to this program, and to WSU.”

“Coach Jake Dickert has proven to be an exceptional person, coach and leader. He has the character, vision and plan we need to lead Washington State Football through the next chapter of our storied history. We’ve been able to witness the positive impact he has had on our student-athletes in a very short of period of time. We are thankful the best person to lead our program was already living in Pullman. We appreciate Jake, Candice, Rylee, Jett, and Jace for their commitment to WSU," said Schulz.

"When we made a coaching change midway through the season, we needed to find a special leader to guide this program going forward, and we have found that with Jake,” said WSU Athletic Director Pat Chun. “His ability to steady this program and keep it focused over the past six weeks has been very impressive. Jake has a championship mentality which has been on display since late October and we are fortunate to have him guiding Cougar Football for many years to come.”

OFFICIAL: Jake Dickert named WSU’s new head football coach.



“Pullman fits our family so well and we are so excited to be a part of this community for a long time to come,” says Dickert.



Full quotes from Dickert, Pat Chun, and Kirk Schulz below. pic.twitter.com/7oWgwOoYkQ — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) November 28, 2021

“I am extremely humbled and honored to be the next head coach at Washington State University,” said Jake Dickert. “I want to thank President Schulz, Pat Chun and Bryan Blair for their leadership and trust in me and my vision for the future of WSU football. Pullman fits our family so well and we are so excited to be a part of this community for a long time to come. Go Cougs.”

The announcement comes after the Cougars won their first Apple Cup since 2012 on Friday night beating Washington 40-13.

Since Dickert took over as head coach, Washington State has gone 3-2 with a loss to a tough BYU team, who was ranked 25th when the Cougs played them and is now ranked 13th, and a loss to Oregon, who was ranked number three in the country at the time.

Dickert was elevated to interim head coach from defensive coordinator after former WSU head coach Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to get vaccinated.

"I'm just excited to be here in Pullman, this is how I grew up," said Dickert in his introductory press conference when he was announced as interim head coach in October. "Small towns is what I know. Great people is what I know. I know when the RV's come to town it takes me ten minutes to get to work there's a lot of traffic for me. You know that's a lot of time to get to work. Just, I love Pullman it fits me, it fits our family, and we're blessed to be here."