PULLMAN, Wash — After WSU's introductory press conference on Thursday, sports director Brenna Greene went one-on-one with new WSU football head coach Nick Rolovich.

Here are her questions and Rolovich's answers.

Q: First of all, how the first few days been here in Pullman?

A: Busy, very busy. There's lots to do. There's not a lot of time to sleep. You got to make sure you talk to the current team, talk to the signees as best can, continue on the recruiting process, build a staff, do all the media stuff, learn everything you can about Washington State and the athletics epartment. But it's a wonderful new challenge, because of the opportunity for a what seems like community that's really got extreme passion for the Cougs. That excites me a lot. I can sell that to recruits, that you won't be surrounded by a better place as far as support for your team.

A: What were the few days like when you were you were figuring out if you were going to come to WSU?

I was on my away to the coaches convention. I ended up getting diverted and making a stop in Vegas, having an interview, getting the job and then getting on a plane, flying up here.

Q: Describe your relationship with Mike Leach.

A: I treasure it. We don't talk about football very much. I love his aggressiveness offensively. When we shifted out of some of the pistol stuff and in to the Run and Shoot I was kind of looking for somebody. I didn't really know him very well before. I was kind of looking for someone to shadow and talk football with again and all that stuff. I enjoy the vast amount of subjects, I'm not as smart as him, but I think we have great conversations that are enjoyable.

Q: We know your offensive vision. In terms of the defensive coordinator, what are you looking for?

A: A guy that can rally this defense. I'm not sure what they went through last year, but for me it's a guy that's gonna lead them with love. To still be demanding, great schematic guy. These guys need a leader who can develop leadership within the defensive unit. My thing is to rally a group of young men on each side of the ball for one common goal. That's kind of number one in my mindset right now.

Q: How important is the Apple Cup to you?

A: That's why we play, right? That's why we play at this university.

