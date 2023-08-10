No. 19 WSU looking to bounce back with home game against Arizona

Former Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura and his Wildcats will look to upset the Cougs in Pullman.

SPOKANE, Wash. — An undefeated season is not in the cards for Washington State after a 25-17 loss on the road at UCLA on Saturday.

For the team, it's a bit of a reset to a 4-0 start to the season.

"Let's be honest, we got humbled. Okay, it's okay. It happens, back to the work," said Washington State head coach Jake Dickert. "There's a toughness aspect I've said before that our team needs to play with and UCLA beat us in that realm on one day, and we got to respond to that and get back to who we are."

Now the attention turns to a 3-3 Arizona team whose record is very deceiving.

Two of those losses came to top 10 teams in No. 10 USC and No. 7 Washington. Both of those matchups came down to one possession.

"Arizona, to me, is the most improved team in the league. I've watched pretty much every team and I think it's evident and it's obvious. The last two results against top 10 teams are no fluke," said Dickert. "I think the challenge is real. I think they're an explosive team. And the best part is now this one's back here at home."

A big question mark for this matchup is who will be starting at quarterback for the Wildcats.

It could be ex-Coug Jaden de Laura or freshman Noah Fifita who threw for 303 yards and five touchdowns in a 43-41 loss to USC on Saturday.

"Yeah, I mean, I don't know how you don't play the young guy. I mean, this guy has been as efficient and effective as anybody in the country in the last two weeks. I mean, he is operating the offense at a really, really high level," Dickert said of Fifita. "I think they're both very talented. They both can really throw the ball and they're both operating, you know, at high levels. So, prepare for both of them, but you don't see a drop off at all. With the young kid in there."

Dickert addressed injuries for the Cougs this week and captain wide receiver Lincoln Victor is questionable for Saturday's game with a lower body injury.

Washington State and Arizona will kick off at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Martin Stadium. The game is being broadcasted on the Pac-12 Network.

