No. 13 Washington State prepares for UCLA

PULLMAN, Wash. — The No. 13 ranked Washington State Cougars will take the field as an underdog on the road Saturday at UCLA.

Coming off of their bye week, the Cougs will have a "hard week of practice" to prepare for the Bruins' defense led by edge rusher Laiatu Latu.

"I have not seen a bigger, longer defense than UCLA's in a long time. They are playing tremendous defense right now and it is impressive to watch. Latu is a problem and they are playing with supreme confidence on that side of the ball right now and have become one of the better defenses in our league," WSU head coach Jake Dickert said.

Despite the top 15 ranking, Dickert believes his team has a lot to improve upon and does not want the buzz going to his players' heads.

"There has been a lot of love bestowed upon the Cougs with our ranking, our Heisman hype, our offense, our wide receivers, Jaden Hicks; there is a lot going on, but success brings different adversity. We need to stay humble, stay focused on the task and be disciplined to do what we need to do to win games. We have not arrived, have not accomplished anything, we are off to a fantastic start and we need to take it for what it is, but understand the challenges ahead," Dickert said.

The Cougs will honor former quarterback, the late Tyler Hilinski and the Hilinski's Hope Foundation's work with a green ribbon on their jerseys and decals on their helmets on Saturday.

"The Hilinski's Hope Foundation has done an amazing job of raising awareness and breaking the stigma surrounding mental health, so we are excited to partner with them. We do everything we can here at Washington State to help with the mental health of our student athletes 365 days a year," Dickert said.

The Cougs and Bruins will kick it off at noon on Saturday at the Rose Bowl.

