Editor's note: The above video is of when Mike Leach endorsed Donald Trump in 2016.

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Mike Leach hasn't dipped his feet into the political world for quite some time, but Thursday he did.

When asked by a reporter after practice what he thought of close friend President Donald Trump being impeached, Leach responded, "I haven’t followed it too closely, but it’s clearly political. Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure that out. I’m yet to hear what he did wrong. You’ve got to have a crime, I would think.”

When asked if he thinks the president won't be impeached by the senate, Leach answered, “Well, that’s a forgone conclusion he won’t be.”

Leach endorsed Trump for president and spoke at a Trump rally in Spokane during Trump's 2016 election.

“America needs different results. We need to make America great again,” Leach said at the 2016 rally.

Trump called Leach a “great coach, great guy” during that rally and added, “I love him.”

After Leach endorsed Trump, WSU said that their employees are entitled to expressing their own political views.

Leach also made waves back in June of 2018, when he tweeted a doctored video of former President Barack Obama.

The doctored audio track in the video made it sound like Obama said, “ordinary men and women are too small-minded to govern their own affairs, but order and progress can only come when individuals surrender their rights to an all-powerful sovereign.”

Leach spent four hours arguing with people on Twitter before taking it down.

Leach did offer a bit of a correction the next day.

