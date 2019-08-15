SPOKANE, Wash. — Twitter erupted Tuesday when College GameDay announced their first location this year.

"'Listen,' said Ol' Crimson week-to-week manager CJ McCoy with a chuckle. "I live on the east coast, and I didn’t go to bed until 2 o'clock in the morning. Twitter was just blowing up."

The show is headed to Disney World, and although that's exciting, it wasn't so exciting for some people because of one rule the park has: No flags.

"It was not just WSU fans either," McCoy said of the Twitter uproar. "There are a lot of folks out there who are watching our streak and really support this tradition."

However, McCoy says not to worry if you’re concerned about Ol' Crimson flying for the 225th consecutive time.

"We want to be respectful of Disney’s rules and make sure that we’re compliant with them, but we’re also pretty creative. Working on a few things, just keep your eyes open."

ESPN has also been helpful.

"As far as I know, they’re actively working with our friends at Disney and seeing what they can do to help us out," said McCoy. "They’ve always been very, very supportive of us."

He says that moments like these aren’t all bad.

"We’ve had our challenges over the years, but those are ones that are memorable. Aside from last fall when GameDay went to Pullman, it’s moments like these that really get us more actively engaged."

Above all, Tuesday proved once again how much Ol’ Crimson not only means to WSU fans, but to college football fans as a whole, and that’s what makes it all worth it.

"Just knowing what it means to people to get up with their kids on Saturday morning and check to make sure that the flag is flying, what it’s mean to ESPN to really consider us a part of their set, the regular outcry when there’s a challenge and all the concern that we have. It means to much to people, it’s really why we do it," said McCoy.

