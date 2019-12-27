PHOENIX — It's never happened before in WSU football history.

Can you guess what is is?

It will probably surprise you.

WSU has never won bowl games in back-to-back seasons.

On Friday in the Cheez-It Bowl, the Cougs will have yet another chance to break through that barrier.

"It's like what do we want to be remembered as? Do we want to be remembered as the team that goes 6-7 or do we want to be remembered as the team, the only team in Washington State history, to win two bowl games?" wondered aloud offensive lineman Josh Watson.

Both Mike Leach and Anthony Gordon agreed that getting this win would be a good building block for the program.

"I think it's a big step in the right direction for this program if we can go back-to-back and be the first ones in school history to do so," said Gordon.

Speaking of Gordon, he also could break a pretty major individual record on Friday.

Gordon is 606 yards away from breaking the NCAA's single season passing yards leader.

It will be a tall task to get 606 yards, but Gordon has shown it is possible.

Against Oregon State Anthony, ironically, threw for exactly 606 yards.

When asked about potentially breaking the record Gordon has always deflected to his wide receivers, as he feels like it would be as much of an honor for them as it would be for him.

"It means a lot to the receivers especially since we aren't really an offense that just peppers the ball to one or two receivers. Everyone gets the ball so the receivers take a lot of pride in it. They love seeing the passing numbers go up and they know it's a reflection of our receiving corps and how hard they work. so you know, I'm excited for it too, but I'd like to see the receivers get their stats up and make them happy," said Gordon.

At least one of those receivers has some serious respect for Gordon.

"His name would be in the books forever," said Brandon Arconado about if Gordon broke the single season passing record. "I mean being older and being able to tell my grandchildren about him, that I know him, that he was my quarterback, that'd be pretty cool."

WSU and Air Force kick off at 7:15 PT on ESPN on Friday.

