PULLMAN, Wash. — Mike Leach made a very un-Mike Leach like statement on Sunday evening after practice.

"If we were to play today we'd play Gordon, but we've got some time," said the WSU head coach.

In years past, he's been particularly tight lipped about who his starter will be and given very few hints.

Now, Leach has used the media in the past as well to get messages across to his players. Sunday night certainly seemed like a message to Gage Gubrud to get his act together.

We are going to take Mike Leach at face value though and dig in to who Anthony Gordon is as quarterback as if he is the named starter for the Cougs.

PROLIFIC PASSER

This goes without saying in the Air Raid, but you are definitely getting a prolific passer in Gordon.

The only real WSU stats we have from him in terms of passing are spring games. In this year's spring game, he went 21-of-30 for 234 yards and three touchdowns, and honestly just looked like the better quarterback out on the field. Keep in mind Gage wasn't playing because of an injury.

Gordon's stats obviously extend beyond his time at WSU. He spent his freshman year at City College of San Francisco and there he had 3,864 yards of passing and 37 touchdowns. He averaged 297 yards of passing per game and recorded seven 300 yard games including one 500 yard performance.

EFFICIENT PASSER

If you know Mike Leach at all, you know it's not just about passing numbers. It's about protecting the ball.

And Gordon? Well, he's exceptional at that.

In fact, Gordon hasn't thrown an interception is either of WSU's scrimmages. Gage Gubrud on the other hand, has had some struggles with interceptions, especially in the last scrimmage where he threw a pick six on his first play from scrimmage.

Gordon has also had a pretty good history with his efficiency. At City College of San Francisco, he threw 13 interceptions in 13 games. I think you can do the math there. He also completed 65% of his passes in his lone year with the school.

By the way, his spring game stat line from this year that I referenced above? He completed 70% of his passes in that game. He did have one interception as well.

WINNING PASSER

Obviously, Gordon doesn't have any numbers to back this up at WSU since he hasn't played much, so we'll revert to his junior college and high school days for this one.

While at City College of San Francisco, Gordon went 12-1 and won the California Community College Athletic Association championship. That association is made up of 68 schools with football programs, so that's pretty impressive. He also was named the championship game's MVP throwing for 176 yards and two touchdowns on 20-of-26 passing.

In high school, he was named an All-State First Team quarterback after he set the Central Coast Section record with 4,899 passing yards and 49 touchdowns. Oh yeah, and he also led his high school to CCS Division IV title.

VIEWER VERDICT

In our poll during the 6 p.m. KREM broadcast, 40% of viewers said Gordon has locked the job up, 10% said the quarterback battle needs more time and 50% said Gubrud will still be the starter.

The media will have access to full WSU practice until Wednesday, Aug. 21. After that, the media will only have access to the first 15 minutes of practice and will only be able to interview Mike Leach and other members of the coaching staff afterwards.

