JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gardner Minshew threw for two touchdowns on 20-of-30 passing for 204 yards as he picked up his first NFL win and his team advanced to 1-2 on the season on Thursday.

Gardner threw for his first touchdown after Tennessee fumbled the ball on a punt return on their own seven yard line. The very next play Minshew threw for his first touchdown of the game.

Minshew's next touchdown came on the next Jacksonville possession, with Gardner throwing a perfectly placed pass to DJ Chark.

Minshew would not throw another touchdown pass on the night but led two drives in the second half that resulted in field goals. This pass to DJ Chark was another standout play.

Another thing the former WSU quarterback will be happy about is that he did not have any turnovers on the night, as he struggled with a few fumbles against Houston last week.

Jacksonville's next game will be at Denver at 1:25 two Saturdays from now. That game will be broadcast on KREM.

