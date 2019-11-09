DENVER — Former Washington State University standout wide receiver River Cracraft has been signed by the Denver Broncos.

According to ESPN NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Broncos are signing Cracraft after wide receiver Tim Patrick broke his hand.

Cracraft has been a part of both the team's practice squad and active roster since joining the NFL.

During four seasons with the Cougars, Cracraft amassed just over 2,700 yards and 20 touchdowns as a key member of WSU's air raid offense.

During his time as a Bronco, he has served as a kick and punt returner. He played in eight games for Denver last season, according to Pro Football Reference.

RELATED: River Cracraft excited to play again after ACL injury

RELATED: Washington State preparing for toughest test of young season against Houston

RELATED: Former WSU QB Gardner Minshew throws first NFL touchdown pass in loss to Chiefs

RELATED: Ryan Leaf reflects on journey during WSU Hall of Fame induction weekend