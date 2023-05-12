Former Vandal Jones, high schooler Watts commit to WSU men's basketball

Jones finished top 10 in the nation in field goal percentage in Moscow last season.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PULLMAN, Wash. — Former Idaho big man Isaac Jones and high school combo guard Isaiah Watts have committed to WSU.

𝓢𝓲𝓰𝓷𝓮𝓭: Smith Adds Two for 2023-24



Help us welcome 6-3 freshman guard @isaiahdwatts and 6-9 senior transfer Isaac Jones to the #WAZZU fam ✊🏾#GoCougs pic.twitter.com/1VeJNgIEik — WSU Men's Basketball (@WSUCougarMBB) May 12, 2023

Jones had a tremendous 2022-23 season in Moscow. He averaged 19.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game en route to Big Sky newcomer of the year honors.

Jones finished ninth in the nation in field goal percentage, shooting just under 63 percent from the field.

He joins a WSU program which has lost practically every big man from last year's roster to the transfer portal or NBA draft.

Jones figures to slide into the starting lineup in Pullman alongside Andrej Jakimovski and possibly incoming freshman big man Ruben Chinyelu.

As for Watts, he was a two time All-Metro League member in his four years at West Seattle High School.