Former Coug Gardner Minshew signs with Indianapolis Colts

Minshew signs one year, $3.5 million deal with Colts, will have chance to start.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — Former Washington State star quarterback Gardner Minshew has found a new home. The former Eagle and Jaguar has signed a one year contract with the Indianapolis Colts.

The contract is for $3.5 million. The Colts just released last season's starting quarterback Matt Ryan, so Minshew figures to have a chance to compete for the team's starting role this season.

Indianapolis holds the fourth overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft and the team figures to select their quarterback of the future.

However, bringing Minshew into the fold gives the Colts the opportunity to have their rookie quarterback learn under the veteran for a few games.

Minshew holds an 8-16 career record, but has thrown for 44 touchdowns compared to just 15 interceptions in the NFL.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.