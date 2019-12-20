PULLMAN, Wash — We are now three years in to the early signing period in college football and every year it's importance grows. So much so that the February signing period definitely feels second fiddle at this point.

Wednesday WSU signed 18 new players to the squad. We were a tad busy yesterday that that Gonzaga-North Carolina game, so today we're going through WSU's signing class.

BREAKING DOWN WSU'S SIGNING CLASS

The position group that hauled in this most signees? The offensive line. Five signees there. That group also includes the lone commit from the state of Washington, Lake Steven's Devin Kylany, who also will enroll at WSU in January.

On to the next most recruited position, which is actually a tie between wide receivers and defensive linemen. Three commits for each position group. It's fitting for the wide receivers as three wide receivers graduate this year.

Here's how the other positions shake out: Two safeties, two linebackers, one defensive back, one running back, and one quarterback. That one quarterback is the guy we're going to focus on today.

JAYDEN DE LAURA

Lots of Cougs fans are excited about Hawaii native Jayden de Laura.

He comes from Saint Louis High School, which is the same high school that produced Marcus Mariota and Tua Tagovailoa. Former WSU quarterback Jason Gesser also went there back in the day.

None of those illustrious quarterbacks went undefeated in back-to-back seasons like de Laura did though. In fact, he's the high school's first quarterback to do so.

De Laura also was offered by Ohio State and USC.

Leach said during his press conference on Wednesday that de Laura is a solid creator, accurate, mobile, and energizes the offensive unit.

It probably be a few more years until we see him on the field, but he certainly gives Wazzu fans something to look forward to.

NOW HIRING: DEFENSIVE BACKS

I mentioned earlier what positions WSU recruited in this class. Now, let's talk about the position they'll need to recruit more come February.

WSU has seen a lot of attrition in their defensive back group over the last few seasons, including several being dismissed in the middle of the season this year. The Cougs had to rely on a lot of junior college transfers this year to fill gaps before the season even started, and those players had varying success.

If you're a WSU fan you know explosive plays have been a problem for the Cougs this year and this group has played a large role in that.

WSU only signed one defensive back in this class and they need a whole heck of a lot more, especially with one of their starters, Marcus Strong, graduating this season. The group in general will be young to begin with next year.

Mike Leach said in his press conference yesterday that the secondary is a position group they will definitely try to bolster with the February class.

RELATED: 'You’ve got to have a crime': Mike Leach weighs in on Trump impeachment

RELATED: WSU's Anthony Gordon has chance at school and NCAA records in Cheez-It Bowl

RELATED: WSU's dynamic duo: Anthony Gordon and Max Borghi