Cougars Comeback: WSU puts together game winning drive over Stanford

Washington State won yet another thriller out in Pullman 34-31 over Stanford.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Call them the Cardiac Cougars! Washington State pulled off another comeback win over Stanford with a final offensive drive capped off by a touchdown run from Max Borghi to top Stanford 34-31.

Sophomore quarterback Jayden de Laura connected with Calvin Jackson Jr. for 41 yards which set the Cougars up in scoring position to eventually take the lead with under two minutes left to play.

On the ensuing Stanford drive Quinn Roff would sack quarterback Tanner McKee and force a fumble which WSU's Brennan Jackson would recover to finish the comeback.

Max Borghi looked like the Borghi Cougars fans have come to know and love on Saturday rushing for 89 yards and two touchdowns. This a breakout of sorts for Borghi who had been struggling since suffering an arm injury against Utah on Sept. 25th.

Another bright spot for the Cougars was de Laura's play at quarterback. He would finish the game 17-for-30 with 289 yards passing and three touchdowns.