PULLMAN, Wash. — Cougs, get your stomachs ready! Your favorite drive-in is reopening with limited hours on Wednesday.

Cougar Country in Pullman will open with limited hours for the first time on Wednesday from 5 to 9 p.m., according to an announcement on Facebook. Owners say there will be other opportunities to stop by during limited hours for the next several weeks.

The original owner of Cougar Country announced on Feb. 12 that the restaurant would be closed until further notice due to financial issues, including employees not receiving paychecks.

The post also said the hiring of a new manager and a lack of communication since her retirement five years ago led to issues.

After a six-month hiatus, Zoe Coffeehouse and Pub owner Mike Wagoner announced the purchase of the restaurant on Facebook.

Fans are still awaiting an official reopening date for the restaurant. Wagoner said he has made necessary repairs but cannot open the restaurant until he has hired a full staff.

Cougar Country has received many applications. But the struggle is finding applicants who can fill all the shifts, not just weekends.

Wagoner said he has already hired a few new employees for the drive-in. For now, they're training with his other staff at Zoe's Coffee House.

If you or someone you know has a few hours free during the day, send them to Cougar Country to be a cook, prepper or counter sales employee. Those interested in applying can also send their resume and availability to welovepullman@gmail.com.

Wagoner says Cougs should keep their eyes on Facebook for an official opening date.

In the meantime, Pullman residents are clearly excited for the mini reopening.

“So awesome!!!” one commenter wrote on Facebook.

Our personal favorite response: FRYYYY SAUCE.

KREM's Amanda Roley, who graduated from Washington State University in Pullman, is clearly excited about the reopening, too. Check out her response below.

