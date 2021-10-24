BYU beats Washington State in 1st game since Rolovich fired

The first game of the Dickert era came down to missed unsuccessful plays on special teams

PULLMAN, Wash. — Tyler Allgeier ran for 191 yards and two touchdowns as BYU beat Washington State 21-19 on Saturday in Washington State’s first game since head coach Nick Rolovich was fired for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Rolovich and four assistants were fired Monday for not complying with the governor’s mandate that all state employees be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Rolovich had requested a religious exemption that was denied Monday, the state’s vaccination deadline. He was replaced for the remainder of the season by Jake Dickert, the defensive coordinator who was elevated to acting head coach.

"It was quite a moment and one that I'll never forget. I'll never forget it. I can't wait to hug my wife and see my three kids. It was a dream come true and there's not a lot of people out that get to realize their dreams," said Dickert on his first game as head coach.

Jake Dickert on coaching his first game as HC: "It was quite a moment and one that I'll never forget. I'll never forget it. I can't wait to hug my wife and see my three kids. It was a dream come true and there's not a lot of people out that get to realize their dreams." pic.twitter.com/CF264qZCb3 — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 24, 2021

Max Borghi starred for Washington State scoring three touchdowns with 83 yards rushing. He also had 36 yards receiving. The trio of touchdowns marks five touchdowns in the past two games for the senior running back.

"He did a great job this week of just leading the charge and setting the example and being a great voice and a leader," said Dickert. "The person inside matched the player today."