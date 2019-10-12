PULLMAN, Wash. — Mondays in sports in the fall are never dull.

They're normally the days we get to talk to Mike Leach at the podium. Rest assured there will be a rant from Leach about a random topic at some point.

Today we compiled the best of Leach's podium pressers from the second half of the season for your viewing pleasure.

Some of Mike Leach's best quotes:

“Would I spend a week in jail to get rid of my student loans? I would’ve spent three months in jail to get rid of my student loans, and I would’ve done it happily. Eventually when it was all said and done, I’d be leading prison calisthenics and stuff like that... I would’ve been like the leprechaun on the damn lucky charms if they said, ‘Okay, one week. All your student loans are erased.’”- Leach on student loans.

“I actually think a zombie apocalypse, I would die of boredom before anything else. Some of my neighbors would start shooting zombies. ‘Okay, here’s another one, here’s another one, another one. This is a really ugly zombie, wow pretty attractive for a Zombie.’”- Leach on a zombie apocalypse.

“These people who are covering their mouth up all the time, like there’s lip readers. America’s always been this huge bastion of lip readers. Children are raised to read lips so that’s why it’s so necessary for coaches to constantly take their game plan or their script and cover up their mouth. What they ought to do is just give these guys mouth covers. I ought to invent this. Instead of a zoro mask that covers your eyes, we’re just going to have one that covers the mouth you see, and we can sell it to football coaches everywhere. You could have a deal where it kind of attaches on your ears like eye glasses and hangs right here like a veil. Not as exotic. We’d make it a little more studly and masculine because we don’t want them to look like a belly dancer per say but it looks like a veil, it hangs right here. So then they don’t have to constantly have to hold up their script. Then on that rare occasion they forget to hold up their script, ‘Oh my gosh, I forgot to hold up my script. They know everything we’re going to do!’ but we’ll just have that veil right there, you see. Then you can talk to your heart’s content, and we can literally put these lip readers out of business. That’s what I think we ought to do. Some football veils. We could logo them up a little bit. Even something like favorite cartoon characters. We could even draw a mouth on there. I tell you this, those that are kind of in to fashion, we can have a flesh colored veil that has lips and teeth on it, but they just don’t really move. That’s what I say. I think that’d be a brilliant idea.”- Leach on people who try to hide their lips calling plays.

Watch the video above to see the full compilation.

If you want to see the best of Mike Leach's pressers from the first half of the 2019 season, click here.

