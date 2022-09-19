3-0 Washington State set to host No. 15 Oregon on Saturday

WSU has yet to crack the top 25 rankings, but a win this weekend over No. 15 Oregon would make that a near certainty.

PULLMAN, Wash. — After Saturday's dominant 38-7 win over Colorado State, Washington State sits at a perfect 3-0 on the season, which includes a win over then 19th ranked Wisconsin on the road.

Yet, the Cougs still sit outside the AP Top 25 poll. But, head coach Jake Dickert doesn't pay any mind to the rankings just yet.

"For me, personally, it's full disclosure. I don't even know why they rank anybody until week five, you know, until you get into your conference play and you really know who everybody is," said Dickert. "You know, I'll leave that for everybody else to talk about, we just got to do what we need to do. There's two rankings that I want to be ranked at. The one going into the final week and at the end of the season."

Dickert is and always will be a "one week at a time" type of coach.

That's the approach his team will need this week, welcoming a 15th ranked Oregon Ducks team into Pullman.

"This is a great opponent coming in here this weekend. I think Oregon has a rich history of playing well, but we also have a rich history of playing them really well, so it's gonna be a competitive game that I think our guys understand the moment. They understand the challenge. Now, it's going to be in our preparation of what each person needs to do to make sure that we're at peak position on Saturday," said Dickert.

With the Ducks coming to town, it marks the beginning of Pac-12 Conference play. For the first year head coach, his team is right where he wants them at this point in the season.

"I think in a great place," said Dickert when asked about how he feels about the team heading into conference play. "We're confident in what we need to do. I think you know a lot about your team after three weeks and we've been challenged. So, you know, I think they should be confident."

Kickoff for Washington State's home game against No. 15 Oregon is set for 1 p.m.

With a win, WSU would almost certainly crack the top 25 rankings.

