Utah rallies to beat Washington State 45-28 in season finale

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Ty Jordan ran for 154 yards and three touchdowns to rally Utah to a 45-28 victory over Washington State.

Britain Covey added a career-high 134 yards and a touchdown on six catches to help power the Utes' comeback effort.

Backup quarterback Drew Lisk threw for 152 yards in relief of starter Jake Bentley.

Utah scored 38 unanswered points in the second half to notch its third straight victory to end the 2020 season.

The Utes held Washington State scoreless after halftime.

Jayden De Laura threw for 204 yards, a touchdown, and an interception to lead the Cougars.