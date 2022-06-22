NFL quarterback Russell Wilson visits Boise State

Wilson made an appearance in Boise on behalf of his Alaska Airlines partnership. The nine-time NFL Pro Bowler took the time to speak with Boise State football.

BOISE, Idaho — Former Seattle Seahawk and current Denver Broncos' star quarterback Russell Wilson recently visited Boise, even making an appearance on The Blue at Boise State's Albertsons Stadium.

Wilson made an appearance in Boise on behalf of his partnership with Alaska Airlines. During the trip, the nine-time NFL Pro Bowler took the time to speak with Boise State's quarterback group.

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier posted a photo on his Instagram Monday night with Wilson and other Broncos' signal callers on The Blue.

"It was an honor to meet one of the best," Bachmeier's caption said. "Thank you for taking the time to speak to us!!!"

The link between the two different Broncos quarterbacks is former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien, who is currently vying to be Wilson's backup in Denver.

On Wednesday, Boise State head coach Andy Avalos posted a photo of Wilson sitting with a group of Bronco players on Twitter.

"Thanks for stopping by," Avalos wrote. "Good luck this upcoming season!"

Thanks for stopping by @DangeRussWilson 👊🏾

Good luck this upcoming season ! pic.twitter.com/RdS4qbebNJ — Andy Avalos (@AABroncoHC) June 22, 2022

After 10 seasons in Seattle, Wilson was traded to Denver back in March, the team he defeated in Super Bowl XLVIII. The Wisconsin alum has racked up more than 37,000 passing yards in his NFL career.

For the second-straight year, head coach Andy Avalos and the Broncos will open the season on ESPN. Boise State's nonconference bout with Oregon State will kick at 8:30 p.m. MT on Saturday, Sept. 3 in Corvallis, Ore.