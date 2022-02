Will Richardson knocked down a wide-open 3-pointer with a minute left to allow Oregon to hold onto a 62-59 victory over Washington State.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Will Richardson knocked down a wide-open 3-pointer with a minute left to allow Oregon to hold onto a 62-59 victory over Washington State.

Richardson's trey gave the Ducks a 62-53 lead, but Washington State got two 3-pointers from Michael Flowers, who missed a third 3-pointer to tie with three seconds left.