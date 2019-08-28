Washington State, Eastern Washington, and Idaho all had media availability on Tuesday, so it felt like a good time to catch up with all of our local teams as they prepare for their first game of the year.

WASHINGTON STATE

We're going to start at WSU, who's taking on New Mexico State. Obviously lesser competition here for the Cougs.

The Aggies are an FBS independent school, and who do they play the game after the Cougs? None other than Alabama, so they've got a pretty intense two game stretch to open the season.

The Aggies have only been to one bowl game since 1960, but that one bowl game since 1960 was during the 2017 season. Last year they went 3-9.

To just be frank, WSU should blow this team out. They opened as a 31.5 point favorite.

"They've got a lot of new faces. They've got some fast guys that have had some good careers from the places they've transferred from. They're kind of an explosive team. They've got some strong, fast guys. They've got a good scheme on offense," said Leach of the Aggies.

EASTERN WASHINGTON

Eastern is travelling away from the friendly confines of the Red this week and heading to UW.

The Huskies probably haven't forgotten about the Eagles. The last two times the teams have played, the Huskies have only won by a combined 10 points. UW won 30-27 in 2011 and 59-52 in 2014.

There are a few EWU connections on the Huskies with their defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake being an Eastern alum, and the fact that UW's starting QB Jacob Eason used to come to camp in Cheney as a high schooler.

The Eags know a thing or two about upsetting Pac-12 programs, as they have done so twice in the past six seasons.

"We're not going to play perfect, but we need to chase perfection," said Head Coach Aaron Best on what it takes to beat Pac-12 teams. "We need to not put ourselves in a situation where pre-snap or post play penalties are involved. We've got to play disciplined football, whenever we're on the road, wherever that may be. We've got to cause a turnover or two, and we've got to hang on to the football, not only on offense, but also in the special teams arena."

IDAHO

Idaho football meanwhile will be traveling a long ways away from Moscow. The Vandals take on 15th ranked Penn State at Beaver Stadium.

Idaho will need its offensive line to protect, protect, protect against the Nittany Lions defensive front. Penn State led the FBS in sacks last season and they return some of its best pass rushers.

PSU defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos led the team in sacks last year. He was also one of the best in the nation in tackles for loss.

"You've got to get it out quick, but you've also got to try to make some big plays," said Head Coach Paul Petrino of counteracting PSU's defense. "Gross-Matos comes off that edge, he's a really good pass rusher. Actually, #18 wasn't a starter last year but played a decent amount, and he's real fast off the other edge. Then two great big guys inside that push the pocket, so that'll definitely be something important that we do a good job of protecting."

