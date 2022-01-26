x
Ncaaf

Jakimovski, Roberts help Washington St. beat Utah 71-54

Andrej Jakimovski and Tyrell Roberts scored 15 points apiece and Washington State used a 22-3 run in the second half to beat Utah 71-54.
Washington State guard Tyrell Roberts, left, celebrates with teammates Noah Williams, center, and Jefferson Koulibaly at the beginning of a timeout during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Utah, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. Washington State won 71-54. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski and Tyrell Roberts scored 15 points apiece and Washington State used a 22-3 run in the second half to beat Utah 71-54.

Roberts, who went 0 for 6 from the field in his scoreless first half, scored 11 points, including three 3-pointers, in a 22-3 run that gave Washington State a 55-31 lead with 12 minutes to play. 

Noah Williams and T.J. Bamba added 10 points each.

Lazar Stefanovic led Utah (8-13, 1-10) with 11 points. 

Utah has lost nine consecutive games for the first time since the 1935-36 season, tying a program record.

    

