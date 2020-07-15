Idaho to limit capacity in the Kibbie Dome for upcoming football season

All fans entering the building will be required to wear a face mask.

MOSCOW, Idaho — University of Idaho announced on Wednesday that they will only allow 5,100 fans to watch football games from within the Kibbie Dome this season.

The Kibbie Dome's capacity is 16,000. However, the venue averaged 6,885 fans over six games last year. Their lowest home game attendance last season was 5,905 fans against Central Washington.

Due to social distancing guidelines, some season ticket holders seats will be moved.

“Gamedays on our campus are the most exciting days of the year,” said Director of Athletics Terry Gawlik in a press release. “Given our fans are traveling up from Boise and the Magic Valley, and driving over from Seattle and Portland, as well as coming down from Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, we did not make these decisions lightly. Adjusting the capacity for the Kibbie Dome is just one of the many steps we’ve taken in an effort to help provide a safe gameday environment for everyone involved.”

All tickets will be reserved seating next season and everyone entering the Kibbie Dome will be required to wear a face mask.

For questions on available seating or a season ticket holder's new location, the athletics department requests you contact the University of Idaho Ticket Office at (208) 885-6466.

Once the pandemic is over, season ticket holders will be able to return to their old seats.

“While we remain ready for the regular season to begin on Sept. 5 the most recent announcements by other conferences have challenged us,” said Gawlik. “We’ll continue to work with the Big Sky Conference to be strategic in our planning for the upcoming season.”

Idaho's schedule has already taken a hit this off season, as the Pac-12 announced last week that fall sports teams will only play games in conference. Idaho's football team was slated to play at WSU on September 19th. Idaho is also slated to play at Temple, who is a member of the American Athletic Conference. That game remains on as of the publishing of this article.