Reports: Idaho to hire Jason Eck as next football head coach

MOSCOW, Idaho — According to reports, Idaho is expected to hire Jason Eck as its new football head coach.

SOURCE: South Dakota State OC Jason Eck is expected to accept the offer to be the new head coach at Idaho. The former Wisconsin O-lineman who won the Assistant Coach of the Year Award from the AFCA in 2019, led the nation’s No. 2 offense in FCS in 2021. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 18, 2021

Eck has served as the offensive coordinator at South Dakota State since 2019, where he won the Assistant Coach of the Year award from the AFCA in the same year.

He has spent the past six seasons with the Jackrabbits, where he began coaching the offensive line before being promoted to offensive coordinator.

During his tenure as offensive coordinator, the Jackrabbits have had one of the most prolific offenses in the FCS. In his first season, South Dakota State averaged 33.2 points and 437.5 yards of total offense per game.

This season, the Jackrabbits were 14th in offensive yards per game, averaging 441. They were also ranked No. 5 in touchdowns scored with 62.