Reports: Idaho to hire Jason Eck as next football head coach

MOSCOW, Idaho — According to reports, Idaho is expected to hire Jason Eck as its new football head coach.
Eck has served as the offensive coordinator at South Dakota State since 2019, where he won the Assistant Coach of the Year award from the AFCA in the same year.
He has spent the past six seasons with the Jackrabbits, where he began coaching the offensive line before being promoted to offensive coordinator.
During his tenure as offensive coordinator, the Jackrabbits have had one of the most prolific offenses in the FCS. In his first season, South Dakota State averaged 33.2 points and 437.5 yards of total offense per game.
This season, the Jackrabbits were 14th in offensive yards per game, averaging 441. They were also ranked No. 5 in touchdowns scored with 62.
Eck was an offensive lineman at the University of Wisconsin during the late 1990s. During Eck's time with the Badgers, the team won a Big Ten championship and a Rose Bowl in 1998.