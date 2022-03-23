x
Flowers scores 27 to lead Washington State past BYU in NIT

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Michael Flowers had 27 points as Washington State beat BYU 77-58 in the quarterfinals of the NIT on Wednesday night.

Dishon Jackson had 14 points for Washington State (22-14). Tyrell Roberts added 11 points.

Fousseyni Traore had 16 points and eight rebounds for BYU (24-11). Alex Barcello added 12 points and Caleb Lohner had 11 rebounds and five assists.

Flowers came into the game just two 3-pointers behind the school record for 3-pointers made, held by Klay Thompson in 2011.  Flowers broke the record at the 10:56 mark in the second half of the game.   He hit another one to run his total to 100.

The Cougars will now face Texas A&M in the semifinals on Tuesday at 6:30pm.  The winner goes to the title game.  

The semifinals and championship game will be played at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

