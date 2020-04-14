SPOKANE, Wash. — Over the next few weeks, many coaches at many levels will take pay cuts around the country. Eastern Washington University’s Aaron Best wanted to be out ahead of the curve, especially since his pay cut concerns his alma mater.

"I just think it’s appropriate and right and real. This university has given me everything," said Best. "I’ve been able meet my wife, earn a degree, a lot of memories, a lot of friends, a lot of colleagues, and certainly a lot of relationships built over the 20+ years I’ve been here. It was an easy decision to make. It’s not hard when you know it’s right."

Best also said in his announcement about his voluntary pay cut that it would be indefinite, but what exactly does that mean?

"When I say indefinite, I’m not talking about six months or eight months, I’m talking about indefinite, for the length of the contract. That’s how I feel. That’s how strongly I feel. This isn’t just a temporary measure covering this pandemic portion of things. This is the longevity of the contract," Best said.

Best’s contract currently lasts through 2024 in Cheney, which means he will give up around $18,000 each of the next five seasons.

"It’s not necessarily a domination that really matters. It’s more of the gesture that matters," he said "We’re able to give more than most so we’re proud to be able to do that and give back in some way, shape, or form."

So now, Best waits to be able to give back to his alma mater on the field, while enjoying his time off of it as Best he can.

"It is hard missing your 75 guys that aren’t on campus. You don’t laugh as much. You got to pick on your six year-old instead of your 21 year-old walking down the hallway. It is different, but you’ve got to make the most of where your at and use what you have and do what you can do with it."

