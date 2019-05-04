CHENEY, Wash. — Ten Eagles from this year's national championship team, while two others from the previous year's team competed at Eastern Washington on Thursday with hopes of making the NFL.

The two main prospects of the day were defensive end Josh Lewis and defensive tackle and 2018 Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year Jay-Tee Tiuli. The other ten former Eagles who competed were Nsimba Webster, Nzuzi Webster, Ketner Kupp, Sam McPherson, Roldan Alcobendas, D'londo Tucker, Mitch Fettig, Terence Grady, Victor Gamboa (2018) and Jorda Dascalo (2018).

Former Eagle Vernon Adams served as the quarterback for the event, while Samson Ebukam and Kendrick Bourne also took in the festivities.

Watch the video above to hear from Tiuli, Lewis, and Nsimba Webster about the day.