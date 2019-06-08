It's become the expectation, not the goal, for Eastern Washington to go deep into the FCS postseason.

Today the polls agreed with the Eagles' ambitions, as the FCS Stats preseason poll ranked EWU the #4 team in the nation.

"Awesome. Everybody says, 'Eh we don't look at those things.' Why wouldn't we look at them? It's nice to be acknowledged," said head coach Aaron Best. "At the same time, it's the preseason. We're not worried about the preseason. We're not winning the preseason. We're trying to win in the season to get us a chance at the postseason."

"It makes you feel lucky to be in a winning program," said offensive lineman Chris Schlichting of the ranking. "To be around guys who want to win. Everybody here wants that national championship, wants that ring. Nobody wants to sit there and say, 'I could've done this, I could've done that.' Everybody's going to give 110%. That just makes you feel very lucky to be a part of something that great."

One of the reasons why Eastern Washington is in the position they're in is because of the expectations for starting quarterback Eric Barriere. This fall was supposed to be a battle for the starting QB job. Instead, he's nominated for the Walter Payton FCS Player of the Year award after stepping up last season with the loss of Gage Gubrud.

"It's settling to know that Eric has enough starts under his belt, enough plays under his belt to know that he can run this outfit, not only in season but also in the postseason," said Best. "Certainly that's settling, more so than, 'Let's see how he does in his first start in Montlake.' It is exciting, but it's what we knew when we brought him on campus. That he at some point was going to have the keys to this car and right now the car seems to be driving okay."

"It's awesome especially with somebody like Eric who's got the ability to throw the ball, run the ball," said Schlichting of blocking for Barriere. "He's probably one of the best athletes on the field at all times no matter where you put him at. He could probably play all 22 positions on the field, if we're being honest. In my mind, he's the best quarterback in the country. He's going to do amazing things for this offense. Great leader, great kid, and he's going to be just fine for us."

Gage Gubrud has since left Eastern Washington to compete for a starting job at Washington State. Coach Best says there is no ill will between the two parties.

"I text him. I wish him well. I wish him nothing but the best. I hope everything turns out and I believe everything will turn out in a good way for him. It's good for both parties involved. Not only Gage, but also Eastern Washington University. Much like Vernon Adams, everybody wanted to create a story, create buzz about some disconnectivity. No, it's connectivity. The more the merrier. We're rooting for him. He's an hour and fifteen minutes south. He's a heck of a person and he's got great things in front of him."

Eastern Washington's first game is on August 31st at noon at University of Washington.