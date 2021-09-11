De Laura leads Washington St. over FCS Portland St 44-24

Jayden de Laura threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Washington State beat Portland State 44-24.

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jayden de Laura threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Washington State beat Portland State 44-24.

Deon McIntosh rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown and Max Borghi added 59 yards and a touchdown for Washington State (1-1), which rebounded from a last-minute loss to Utah State at home last weekend.

Travell Harris had 188 all-purpose yards and caught two touchdown passes.

Davis Alexander threw for 318 yards and two touchdowns for Portland State (0-2), an FCS program which upset Washington State in Pullman the last time the teams played in 2015.