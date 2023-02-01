Cougars try for season sweep of USC

The Cougars won the last matchup 81-71. USC is 7-3 against the Pac-12, and Washington State is 5-7 against conference opponents.

LOS ANGELES — Washington State Cougars (10-13, 5-7 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (15-6, 7-3 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 8 p.m. Pacific Time

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts the Washington State Cougars after Boogie Ellis scored 31 points in USC's 77-64 win over the UCLA Bruins.

The Trojans have gone 10-1 at home. USC scores 71.5 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Cougars have gone 5-7 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington State ranks second in the Pac-12 with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Gueye averaging 3.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Peterson is averaging 14 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Trojans. Ellis is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for USC.

Justin Powell is averaging 10.6 points for the Cougars. Gueye is averaging 13.6 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 71.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.