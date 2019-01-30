When you turn on the Super Bowl this year, you may hear a name that echoed over Eastern Washington’s PA system a few times.

“I’m doing alright, I’m doing alright,” Eastern alum Samson Ebukam answered when asked how his season is going.

He’s been doing more than alright this season.

The highlight? A break out performance against the Chiefs where he returned a fumble and an interception for touchdowns.

Performances like that have led him into new territory.

He took it all in yesterday at Super Bowl Opening Night.

“So far, just all this, just seeing how it’s all organized and stuff because I’ve never been to anything like this, so it’s really exciting.”

The outside linebacker is one of three Eastern players on the Rams (Aaron Neary, Cooper Kupp), and he’s proud to be able to represent his school on this big of stage.

“We’re doing pretty good right now,” said Ebukam of Eastern. “Just shedding a little bit more light on Eastern Washington, that we got some talent coming out of there, and we have some coming out next year too so it’s going to be really exciting.”

He also knows that him reaching this level now could help others at Eastern reach it later.

“That just shows them that going to an FCS school like that, you still have a chance to make it to the big leagues. That’s what they’re all working towards. Every time I go back there I just try to just share a little knowledge of what it’s like.”