Bonton rallies Cougars past Texas Southern 56-52

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Isaac Bonton scored 21 of his 28 points in the second half to rally Washington State past Texas Southern for a 56-52 win in the season opener for both teams.
Bonton scored 16 points during the Cougars' 19-3 run to take a 50-42 lead with 5:15 left in the game.
Texas A&M transfer John Walker III, Galen Alexander and Michael Weathers each scored 10 for Texas Southern.
Cougars coach Kyle Smith was cleared in time to join the team on the bench. Smith had tested positive for Covid-19. He isolated for ten days, but he says it was rough to be away from the team.